Atiku Mourns Victims Of Lokoja Explosion, Ebonyi Road Accident

Former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar Thursday expressed condolences to the victims of two separate incidents— a tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State, and a road accident in Akaeze-Ukwu, Ebonyi— both of which claimed several lives.

“I am saddened by reports of a tanker explosion in Lokoja and the road accident in Akaeze-Ukwu, Ivo LGA of Ebonyi in which scores of precious lives were lost. May their souls rest in peace”, Atiku said.

“On behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the government and people of both Kogi and Ebonyi states”, he added.

The governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has declared a two-day mourning for the victims of the deadly tanker explosion that occurred in the state on Wednesday while also commiserating with families of the deceased.

Breaking Times earlier reported that Over 30 persons were burnt to death in Lokoja, Kogi State capital after a tanker collided with a tricycle and about five other vehicles.

The incident happened at Felele, along the Lokoja-Abuja highway, a spot residents have said regularly witnessed such incidence despite complains to relevant agencies.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, he promised that the government will ensure that full investigations will is carried out to determine the causes of the painful incident.

Governor Bello appealed to the Federal Government to help stop such occurrence by fixing the roads, according to him, the deplorable state of federal roads in the state has led to these many accidents.

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Wednesday expressed deep distress over the agonizing demise of 18 individuals after their bus plunged directly into the Akeze-Ukwu River in Ebonyi.

This disclosure was contained in statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan

The 18 victims were returning from the burial of a loved one and little did they know that the journey would become one too many for them.

While mourning the deceased, PDP lauded the intervention of officers from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) as well as other rescuers that ensured some passengers of the bus got saved and receiving medical attention.