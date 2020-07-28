Atiku Reacts As FG Announces Commencement Of WAEC

Alh. Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, has reacted to the Federal government decision to reopen secondary schools.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that secondary schools have been shut since March this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire world.

The Federal Ministry of Education had through a statement, yesterday, announced that exit level students would resume to prepare for their examinations from August 4.

Reacting to this development, Atiku, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @atiku, commended the Federal Ministry of Education for listening to Nigerians and directing for schools reopening.

The tweets reads: “The announcement by the FMoE that the WAEC exam will hold in August is commendable. Learning must go on, especially for exit stage students. I do hope, however, that students writing the exams are well prepared through home study during the lockdown. I wish them the very best.

“I commend the FMoE for acceding to the patriotic counsel that myself and other well-meaning Nigerians and organisations gave with regards to not cancelling the WASSCE exams.”