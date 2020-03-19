Atiku Reacts To Buhari’s Decision To Reduce The Price Of Petrol To N125

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the recent decision by the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to reduce the price of Petroleum Motor Sprit (PMS) from 145 Naira to 125 Naira per litre.

The regime announced the price reduction yesterday owing to the massive fall in global oil price from $57 to $25 per barrel.

“The #CoronavirusOutbreak places a huge economic strain on Nigerians, which is why we counseled the FG to reduce the pump price of PMS,” Atiku said in a tweet.

He added: “I commend the FG for taking this step, and I urge that all hands be on deck to rescue Nigeria from the economic downturn of the oil crash.”

The #CoronavirusOutbreak places a huge economic strain on Nigerians, which is why we counselled the FG to reduce the pump price of PMS. I commend the FG for taking this step and I urge that all hands be on deck to rescue Nigeria from the economic downturn of the oil crash. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 18, 2020