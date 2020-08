Atiku Salutes Youths Across the World As They Celebrate IYD

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rejoiced with the youths across the globe as the world marks the 21st anniversary of the International Youth Day,IYD, celebration.

In a goodwill message posted on all his social media handles, he commended the Nigerian youths in particular for their committment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater Nigeria.

The message which he titled”My Message to Nigerian Youths on the 21st Anniversary of the International Youth Day, 2020″, reads;

“I wish to felicitate with the youth across the globe on the 21st Anniversary of the International Youth Day celebration.

“I salute the Nigerian youth in particular for their commitment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater Nigeria.

“The theme of this year’s celebration “Youth Engagement for Global Action” gives a critical picture of what the world perceives about the stake of young people globally.

“This global picture, which has been on my mind, informed my decision of 40% youth inclusion in my 2019 presidential campaign; a promise I am committed to keeping for the futuristic benefit of our great Nation.

“In this era of COVID19 when the entire world is faced with this plague, the youth have a responsibility to guard against being infected, as well as help to stem the rate of infection by observing the NCDC protocols of washing/sanitizing hands, wearing of face mask, avoiding crowded areas and observing social distancing.

“Indeed, the survival of humanity rests largely on the shoulders of the youths, as vigour is required to wear out this plague.

“The vigour and spirit that you embody as youth will play a crucial role in the socio-economic survival of the world, and its rejuvenation, post-COVID19.

“As leaders of today, and tomorrow, I urge you all to preach and practice peace; demonstrate patriotism at all levels; rid yourselves of nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments.

“Only then can we truly have the Nigeria of our dream.”

The International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations in 2000 usually celebrated every August 12.

The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth.

International Youth Day also gives an opportunity to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.

The first IYD was observed on 12 August, 2002