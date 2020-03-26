Atiku Tells Regime To Use International Cancer Centre In Abuja As #COVID19 Isolation Centre

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has asked the owners of the International Cancer Centre in Abuja to release their facility to regime as an isolation centre for the dreaded coronavirus.

Atiku made this plea in tweet via his twitter handle, @atiku, following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country which has now reached 46 confirmed cases.



He urged the owners to convert their abandoned building into an isolation centre following the scarcity of well-equipped beds to manage the growing crisis.



He tweeted:

“With the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in our country, I wish to make a passionate plea to owners of International Cancer Centre along Airport Road in Abuja to release it to FG for use as an additional facility.



“It is empty and isolated and can serve the need. In this time of National Crisis, all hands must be on deck.”

It is empty and isolated and can serve the need. In this time of National Crisis, all hands must be on deck. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 25, 2020