Atiku, Tinubu, Osinbajo, Dangote meet at Ribadu’s wedding

Paul Ibe, The media adviser to The former vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar earlier today shared a rare picture of His Excellency and APC chieftains since after the 2019 general elections. He made this know on his personal twitter account, see tweet below:H.E @atiku at the wedding fatiha of Mahmud, son of former EFCC Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Aminatu, daughter of Ahmed Ismaila, former Perm Sec (Defense) in Al-Nur Mosque, Abuja, weekend. Atiku was seen sharing pleasantries with the likes of Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi OsinbajoAlso seen in the picture is a media aide to the Regime, Garba Shehu who took the opportunity to pay homage to the Former Vice President kneeling in the traditional to the Waziri Adamawa.