Atiku To Biden: Help Nigeria’s War On Terror

By Seun Adeuyi

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, has urged Joe Biden, President-elect of the United States (US), to strengthen US ties with Nigeria and to help in the country’s war on terror.

This was contained in Atiku’s congratulatory message to Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States (US).

Atiku, in the statement posted on his official Twitter handle, expressed confidence that the Biden presidency will reaffirm the US as the beacon of democracy.

His words, “As Joe Biden begins his tenure as the 46th President of the United States of America, I am confident that this new era will mark America’s regeneration and her reaffirmation as the beacon of democracy to the world.

“As I congratulate President Biden and VP Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face.

“I also look forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with the good relations that have existed between our two nations beginning with the July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F. Kennedy, and continuing over the decades since then.

“As the playwright, George Bernard Shaw once said, America and Nigeria are two nations divided by a common language. And millions of Nigerians and I wish to see that relationship sustained to the mutual benefit of both our democratic nations.

“Congratulations once again and may God bless both our nations and bring about a beneficial tenure for your administration.”