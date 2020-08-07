Atiku Warns Of Looming Danger Ahead Of Edo Election

Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice-President of Nigeria has said the unfolding political developments in Edo State are a threat to constitutional order.

The former Vice President stated this in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Atiku urged the forces behind the developments to reign in their proxies, and abide by the rule of law to allow the people elect who they wanted to govern them.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, while saying without the rule of law, there will be lawlessness, also called on the concern parties to follow the laws of the land.

The statement reads:

“Nigeria has been on edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with democratic leadership. We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity.

“What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide, and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies and abide by the rule of law. As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all.

“The current goings-on portends grave danger, not only to law and order in that state but to the coming Edo elections.

“The people of Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020. Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo.”