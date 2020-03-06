Atiku’s lawyer re-arraigned for money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday re-arraigned Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly laundering $2m during the 2019 general elections.

Atiku contested in the elections against Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, but he lost.

In the three counts filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, the EFCC accused Atiku’s lawyer and his younger brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, of conspiring to make a cash payment of $2m without going through a financial institution during the electioneering.

The anti-graft agency said the transaction violated the provisions of Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011, adding that the defendants were liable to be punished under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

But the Giwa-Osagie brothers pleaded not guilty before Justice C.J. Aneke.

They had earlier been arraigned August last year before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the same court.

Their re-arraignment on Friday followed the transfer of the case file from Justice Oweibo to Justice Aneke.

Following an application by their lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), Justice Aneke permitted them to continue on the bail earlier granted them by Justice Oweibo.

The judge later adjourned till Monday, March 9, to rule on Atiku’s lawyer’s application seeking permission to travel to London for a medical appointment.