Atiku’s Mother-In-Law Dies

Former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2019 election, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, on Monday night, announced the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Khadija Aliyu Musdafa.

Hajiya Musdafa, who was wife of the late Lamido Aliyu Musdafa, died on Monday.

The deceased will be buried tomorrow in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Atiku in a tweet also sent his condolences to the Lamido of Adamawa HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa and the Musdafa royal family.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my beloved mother-in-law and wife of the late Lamido Aliyu Musdafa, Hajiya Khadija Aliyu Musdafa. Hajiya Musdafa was kind and compassionate,” he tweeted.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my beloved mother-in-law and wife of the late Lamido Aliyu Musdafa, Hajiya Khadija Aliyu Musdafa. Hajiya Musdafa was kind and compassionate. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 31, 2020

Atiku continued, “On behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to the Lamido of Adamawa HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa and the Musdafa royal family.

“My condolences also go to the government and people of Adamawa state. As she is buried tomorrow in Yola, I pray that the Almighty Allah will forgive her sins and grant her Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

My condolences also go to the government and people of Adamawa state. As she is buried tomorrow in Yola, I pray that the Almighty Allah will forgive her sins and grant her Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 31, 2020