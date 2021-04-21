Atletico Madrid Pulls Out of European Super League Fantasy

Atlético de Madrid’s Board of Directors, which met on Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalise its adhesion to the project.

Atlético de Madrid took the decision on Monday to join the project due to circumstances that no longer exist today.

For the club, harmony between all the groups that make up the Red & White family, especially our fans, is essential.

The first team squad and the coach have expressed their satisfaction with the club’s decision, as they understand that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria.