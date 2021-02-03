Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix Contracts COVID-19

Atletico Madrid suffered a huge blow on Wednesday when the club announced that star forward, Joao Felix became the third player to test positive for COVID-19.

Atletico Madrid announced in a statement that Joao Felix has contracted COVID-19. They said the striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities and La Liga protocols.

The Portuguese joins the likes of Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, who last week contracted the virus.

Carrasco and Hermoso didn’t feature in the 4-2 Liga victory against Cadiz on Sunday.