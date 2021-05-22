Attahiru’s Death Suspicious Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Demands Investigation

Pro Igbo Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has reacted to the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and several others in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday 21st of May, 2021, saying the incident was suspicious.

The group in a statement said ;

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide console with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Army over the demise of Lt- General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others in the air force plane crash in Kaduna on Friday 21/5/21 , this is perceived as a result of sabotage that should be investigated and the late Army chief with others had paid the Supreme prices for peace to return to Northern Nigeria.”

“We are quick to point out through our belief that anyone who demonstrate vigour and will power to combat insurgency in the North will either be downgraded or axed or transferred or slain.”

“The sophistication of the insecurity challenges of the North had tormented southern Nigeria and Northern leaders are unnerve to tell Nigerians the truth.”

“President Buhari’s unbroken favour for the north with the position of Chief of Army staff had not produced the desired results but rather it had brought calamities and sabotage, it’s solely a southern Chief of Army staff that can fix the issue of “recycling insurgency of the North”, the Presidency should consider a Southerner to quell the conspiracy theories craftily designed by beneficiaries of the insurgency in the North.”

“We salute the heroic and dignified stance of late Army Chief Attahiru to dismantle the conglomerate siphoning the wealth of the nation through insurgency. we believe that Attahiru and other military officers that had paid the Supreme prices for peace to Nigeria should be mourned as ” heroes of democracy and should be immortalized”.

“Ohanaeze queries if the era of plane crashes as phenomenal occurrences for supreme prizes for patriotic Nigerians had returned?”

“President Buhari, V.P Osibanjo and others should avoid flying Private Jets until the investigations of the NAF ill fated flight that crashed at kaduna are concluded and made open to Nigerians.”, the statement read.