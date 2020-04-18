Attempts By A’Ibom State Govt To Cover-up Medical Doctor Who Allegedly Died Of #COVID19 Exposed

Online Doctor, Dr. Harvey Olufunmilayo, has taken to her Twitter handle, @DrOlufunmilayo, to expose attempts by the Akwa Ibom State Government to cover-up a Medical Doctor, who Allegedly died of the COVID19 pandemic.

According to Olufunmilayo, the Medical Doctor was the Managing Director (MD) of SanDominique Hospital in Uyo.

“He was rushed to Ibom Specialist Hospital 4days sago with Covid19 symptoms. He has died yesterday. Almost 20 health workers exposed.

“There are plans to coverup the death, Govt does NOT want to notify NCDC,” she tweeted.

See tweets:

The dead man is a medical doctor

He owns one of the biggest hospitals in Uyo.



He was rushed to Ibom Specialist Hospital on Monday with fever, cough and difficult breathing.



He died yesterday morning after his lungs failed. The doctors treating him are convinced this is Covid19. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 17, 2020

The doctors, nurses and health workers who were exposed to this patient are scared for their lives.



If this patient does NOT get tested,

These men and women may be infected with Covid19 and never know.



They are at risk.

Their families are at risk.

Other patients are at risk. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 17, 2020

Dear @NCDCgov pls look into this matter. Send your agents to Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo.



Kindly test the man’s corpse if possible. Kindly isolate/quarantine all health workers exposed to this man. Kindly contact trace and test everyone he came in contact with.



Thank you! — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 17, 2020