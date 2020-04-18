Attempts By A’Ibom State Govt To Cover-up Medical Doctor Who Allegedly Died Of #COVID19 Exposed

Online Doctor, Dr. Harvey Olufunmilayo, has taken to her Twitter handle, @DrOlufunmilayo, to expose attempts by the Akwa Ibom State Government to cover-up a Medical Doctor, who Allegedly died of the COVID19 pandemic.
According to Olufunmilayo, the Medical Doctor was the Managing Director (MD) of SanDominique Hospital in Uyo.
“He was rushed to Ibom Specialist Hospital 4days sago with Covid19 symptoms. He has died yesterday. Almost 20 health workers exposed.
“There are plans to coverup the death, Govt does NOT want to notify NCDC,” she tweeted.
