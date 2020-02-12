(Auno killing) NLC to Buhari: Our land has been desecrated by blood of innocents

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday declared that the land has been desecrated by the blood of innocents, even as it condemned the burning of 30 people and several vehicles by Boko Haram in Borno State on Sunday.

In a message directed to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and the Security agencies, the Congress called on the Regime, especially the security forces to consider a new strategy in the fight against insurgents in the country.

Obviously, in disagreement with the usual statement of the security agencies and the presidency, the NLC said “we are not on course,” rather, he pointed out that the land is being desecrated with the blood of innocent.

The President of NLC, Com. Ayuba Wabba, gave this position while speaking at the 4th Delegates Conference of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), held at the University of Abuja.

The Congress also condemned the killing in a letter signed by its president, to commiserate with the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on the tragedy.

Speaking at the NAAT Delegates Conference with a theme: “The role of technologists in the economic diversification policy of government: A look at the agricultural sector,” Com. Wabba regretted that while Nigeria could successfully end a civil war that started in 1967 in 1970; it could not end the insurgency that started since 2009 in the year 2020.

He said: “People know where they are located and they come to operate from this place, hit soft targets and take over. They operated from 9.30 pm to about 12 in the night and nothing happens until they finished, adopted people and left. Some of our students were adopted.

“This is a very dangerous trend. If we were able to end the civil war which started in 1967 and ended in 1970; the insurgency started in 2009 and today, we are in 2020; if we cannot put it to an end once, I think there is a problem and we have to look at it.

“The land has been desecrated by the blood of the innocent, nobody is actually safe, because the people being killed are innocent, they don’t know what is happening and they are killed and therefore, our land has been desecrated by the blood of the innocent.

“We have to call the attention of various government agencies, the President to the issue of insecurity in the land so we can be able to make sure that this is brought to an end. We want an end to this issue of insecurity.”

Also on his address, the President on NAAT, Com. Sani Suleiman said the security situation in the country today has become very worrisome, adding that there is no part of the country where people can travel safely.

Com. Sani said: “It is either robbery, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, militancy or Boko Haram attacks. This cannot continue in our country, the authorities must rise up to the occasion by changing their tactics of handling security situation on the country.”

He pointed out that the Service Chiefs have done their best for the country and should give way to vibrant young officers with fresh ideas to come in.

The NAAT President said the government must as a matter of urgency completely overhaul the security architecture of the country for a better result within a short time.

Also in another letter addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, NLC expressed concern over the continued detention of a journalist, Agba Jalingo and described it as persecution while also demanding for his release.

The NLC said, “This is the umpteenth time that insurgents would be attacking innocent commuters and villagers along this very important road artery in North-Eastern Nigeria.

“It is also important for the government and our security forces to seriously consider adopting an entirely new approach to the fight against terrorism and insurgency especially in a manner that would break the spinal cord of those bent on unleashing mayhem on our people, their livelihoods and our collective sanity.

“It has now become totally unacceptable to allow blood-sucking marauders to operate for an uninterrupted period of up to four hours without repulsion by our security forces. We must now draw the line.

“The adoption of a new security strategy to the anti-terrorism fight has become acutely necessary given the grave danger that a much more prolonged insurgency portends for the socio-economic survival of our people.”

On Jalingo’s continued detention, the Congress said, “We understand that Mr Agba Jalingo, who was arrested subsequently after publishing damning reports against the Cross River State Governor, is standing trial on the charges of cybercrimes and terrorism. He has also been refused bail twice by the court.

“The trail of Jalingo’s travail appears to give off the scent of persecution and not prosecution. Such perception should not be allowed to thrive given that Nigeria is a State Party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.”