Auto Crash Claims 20 Lives In Bauchi

By Onwuka Gerald

20 persons on Sunday were confirmed dead, burnt beyond recognition after a fatal crash involving two vehicles happened.

The BREAKING TIMES gathered that the sunday crash involved two vehicles.

Out of the 22 passengers in the two vehicles, only two females survived the crash.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, said the accident occured around 3.00 pm.

His words, “Yes, the accident is true and it happened at Tirwun area of the state.

“22 passengers who were in two different vehicles were involved, a Hummer Bus 18-seater of Borno Express Mass Transit and a Golf car.

“The Borno Express bus was heading Maiduguri from Jos while the golf car was coming from Misau and was heading to Bauchi.

20 of the passengers that boarded both buses were burnt beyond recognition, while two females survived the accident.

“The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary while the injured were receiving medical treatment at the hospital.