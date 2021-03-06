Available COVID-19 Vaccine Is Enough To Go Round – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has given Nigerians the assurance that the doses of COVID-19 vaccine available is enough to go around.

He added that eligible Nigerians will get vaccinated when due while non-eligible Nigerians should wait for their turn.

The Minister said this at the launch of COVID-19 vaccination programme at the National Hospital, federal capital of territory (FCT) on Friday.

His words, “All eligible groups will get vaccinated as at when due, while the non-eligible groups should respectfully await their turn. The vaccines are more than enough to go around and they will be coming in phases.

“Persons under 18 years and pregnant women are now not eligible, except they have been medically certified as vulnerable due to one underlying ailment or the other.

He added that “The reason for them not getting eligible now is because there is no scientific assessment yet of the safety for persons under 18 years and pregnant women.

“Each phase targets specific segment of our eligible population to ensure equity in vaccines deployment”. He said.