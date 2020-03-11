‘Aviod violence against women, girls’ — Makinde’s wife tells Nigerians

Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, wife of the Oyo State governor, has called on Nigerians to avoid violence against Women and Girls as the year’s International Women’s Day is being celebrated.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Administration Office, Mrs Eyitayo, she gave the caution while speaking at a special lecture organised by the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele Ibadan, urging woman and girls to always speak out each time their rights are violated.

The governor’s wife, however, commended the college for organising the lecture aimed at celebrating women folk in the society.

Earlier, Provost of the college, Mr Siji Ganiyu during a procession against Coronavirus to mark the international women’s day, emphasised on the need to be hygienic, adding that Coronavirus is real and admonished people to cultivate the habit of handwashing so as to prevent them from contracting the disease.

While speaking at the event, the guest lecturer, Professor Stella Odebode, implored women to uphold their dignity and avoid being molested by men.

She equally advised them to always report any assault against them to security agencies to forestall a future repeat.

In their separate remarks, the duo of Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Security in the office of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni and her counterpart from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Christiana Abioye, urged women and girls to always protect themselves against violence.