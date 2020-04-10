0 comments

“Avoid Fake News, The lockdown Hasn’t Been Lifted” —Gov Sanwo-Olu

April 10, 2020
 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu took to his Twitter account to debunk the rumor about the lockdown being lifted for the Easter Celebration. Sanwo-Olu tweeted

“The true meaning of #GoodFriday and #Easter is the power of sacrifice.

“This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of #COVID19.

“Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. Think longterm, #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe

He further encouraged the residents of Lagos to use this opportunity to spend time with their loved ones and to pray for all health workers.

