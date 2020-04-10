“Avoid Fake News, The lockdown Hasn’t Been Lifted” —Gov Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu took to his Twitter account to debunk the rumor about the lockdown being lifted for the Easter Celebration. Sanwo-Olu tweeted

“The true meaning of #GoodFriday and #Easter is the power of sacrifice.

“This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of #COVID19.

“Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. Think longterm, #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe

He further encouraged the residents of Lagos to use this opportunity to spend time with their loved ones and to pray for all health workers.

The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME.



We are thankful for technology, I will be worshipping virtually with my family on #Easter Sunday. Kindly say a prayer for all our health workers. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 10, 2020