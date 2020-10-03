Avoid Quacks, Unprofessional Healthcare, Lagos First Lady Cautions

The First Lady of Lagos, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has cautioned citizens, especially pregnant women, nursing mothers and teenagers against patronising quacks for their healthcare needs.

Speaking Friday at the flag-off of the Year 2020 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCAH) Week in Lagos held at the Ejigbo LCDA Secretariat, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu frowned at the rate at which pregnant women patronise quacks, who claim to be traditional birth attendants.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu appealed to citizens, community leaders and members of the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board to intensify efforts at exposing those involved in quackery practices in the community.

She urged all pregnant women and caregivers to take advantage of the free health services to be provided during the week which will commence from Monday, 5th to Friday, 9th October, 2020 across all the Primary Healthcare Centres and designated sites in the State.

She added that the initiative will provide a high-impact but cost-effective health interventions to all under-five children, nursing mothers, pregnant women as well as all women and men within the reproductive age group.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi stated that the main objective of 2020 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCAH) Week is to improve the health-seeking behaviour of the citizens.

Through the improvement of key household and community practices which will catapult the State towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 3 which are “No Hunger” and “Good Health” respectively.

Abayomi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, noted that all health facilities will be opened for consultation and services for all under-five children, mothers and adolescent boys and girls free of charge during the MNCAH week.

While noting that services at PHCs can be accessed from 8a.m to 2p.m daily, he stressed that all flagship PHCs will be opened for 24 hours during and after the week-long celebration.