Avoid Use Of Cell Phones At Petrol Stations, DPR Cautions Motorists

Motorists have been advised by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to desist from habit of using their cell phones at refill stations so as to avoid unwarranted fire outbreak.

The advise was given by the Agency’s Operation Controller, Mr. Olusegun Daboh, in Oshogbo, Osun on Monday. He confirmed the practise to be of high risk to workers and commuters around the environment.

According to him, “marketers that usually sells above the stipulated pump price, as well as those without legal licences would be punished by agency when caught.

He also solicited with motorists to anytime they are about refiling their vehicles with petrol, to first turn off their engine so to avoid complications along the process.

He also advised consumers to not relent, nor hesitate in reporting any form of extortion or anomalous act from petroleum marketers to DPR.

“Task Force from DPR will constantly check on filing stations round the state, to make sure they adhere to protocols concerned with sales of petroleum products.

He further advised Nigerian citizens to carry out regular routine check on their gas cylinder, so to know when a leak occurs.