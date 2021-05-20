Ayade: PDP Urges Members In Cross Rivers To Remain United

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has formally reacted to the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State, from the party to the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday.

In a statement endorsed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, after the National Working Committee, NWC, rose from an emergency meeting over Ayade’s defection, urged its members in the State to remain calm and united despite the development.

The NPS in the terse statement said, “Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross Rivers State to immediately pull together and ensure that every structure of our party in the state remains intact.

“The PDP wishes Governor Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours.”