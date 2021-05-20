Ayade Still Our Member, APC on a Wild Goose Chase – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday laughed off speculations Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River had defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the National publicity secretary of the Party said the rumors were a “wild goose chase” this in a telephone interview.



“The APC Governors, as usual, went to Cross River as part of their jamboree. How can a party which has failed to hold congresses and a convention for over one year attract a committed PDP member who is at home with a structured party?

“The APC should be made aware that Governor Ayade has assured our party of his unalloyed loyalty.

Ologbondiyan stated that the Cross River State Governor as a Committed party member was aware of measures put in place by the leadership of the PDP, the Governor Aminu Tambuwual-led PDP Governors Forum and the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee to make him comfortable within the party’s fold.

Rumors of Ayade’s defection became more widespread this morning (Thursday morning) following a meeting he held with some APC Governors in Calabar on Wednesday.

Some of the APC Governors said to be in attendance at are those of Kebbi, Yobe, Ebonyi, Imo and Nasarawa.