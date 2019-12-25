Ayade vows to expunge underperforming commissioners

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has vowed to deal with any of his commissioners who failed to perform in his second tenure. Speaking while swearing in commissioners to complete his cabinet after 209 days in office, Prof Ayade borrowed what Shakespeare said that a leader must not be loved but feared. “A Shakespearean theory says that a leader must not only be loved but feared. Once you lose the element of fear, you lose leadership quality. This time, I am going to exhibit that other part. That is why your appointment and swearing-in today will be in the first instance for one year. “There is a full parastatal for performance monitoring and evaluation. Once I am given your score card and you meet 70 percent, you move on but if you don’t, we reshuffle or replace you. In my first term I was tolerant, in my second term I will be intolerant.