AYCF Slams Bishop Kukah Over Christmas Message that Indicted Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF has called on the Federal Government to place Bishop Hassan Kukah on watchlist for what they described as an open attempt to set the South against the North which will further destabilize the country.

AYCF described the Christmas message as unguarded and an open incitement.

In a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima on Monday the group condemned “Kukah’s use of nepotism as weapon of calumny against government and people of Nigeria.

According to the group, “Statement by Kukah betrays something much more sinister against both the North and the nation as a whole because Nigeria is at a stage that it requires responsible advice for attaining peace and stability, not deliberate attempt to mischievously compound our problems”.

Shettima in his statement said, “If Kukah wants to play politics, he should not do so in the pulpit and he should keep the Bishop’s office aside and chose any Nigerian political party platform to contest President in 2023”.

The statement further reads, “We will not allow opportunists who did make any contribution to scuttle the democracy achieved through the our sweat and toil and the sacrifice of our liberty”.