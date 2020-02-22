B/Haram hits Adamawa town, burns ‘many houses’

According to residents, suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have killed many people in Garkida, a town in Gombi local government area of Adamawa state.

TheCable quoted a source as saying that the insurgents broke into the town around 7pm on Friday, shooting sporadically.

Soldiers who were said to have engaged them in a gun battle later pulled back for reinforcement.

After the security operatives beat a retreat, the insurgents were said to have moved into the town fully, setting many houses on fire.

“Garkida is currently on fire… many people have been killed and their houses covered with smoke,” he said.

The source said having wreaked havoc on Garkida, the insurgents advanced to neighboring towns.

Another source corroborated his account but said the security operatives have returned to the town.

The source the insurgents hoisted their flag in the town but TheCable could not independently verify the claim.

“People ran to hide inside the mountains while they watched their houses being burnt by the insurgents,” another resident said.

A former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Adamawa, who is a native of Garkida, said he got the information that Boko Haram fighters overpowered soldiers in the town.

Sagir Musa, army spokesman, could not be reached for comments on the attack which happened hours after Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, wrote a letter to the troops, expressing confidence in their ability to end the war against Boko Haram.

Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says he is confident that troops in the north-east will end Boko Haram insurgency soon.

In his letter, Buratai congratulated the theatre commander, sector commanders, super camps commanders, commanding officers, as well as the officers and soldiers serving in Operation Lafiya Dole for their gallantry.

He also asked them never to allow the insurgents any breathing space or freedom of action anywhere as they continue to discharge their legitimate duties.