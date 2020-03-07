B/Haram will soon be eradicated — NEDC boss, Paul Tarfa

Despite the rising killings of soldiers and civilians by insurgents in the North-east region, the Chairman of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Major-General Paul Tarfa (retd), has predicted that the rampaging deadly Boko Haram sect would be wiped out in the nearest future.

Tarfa, who spoke yesterday in Garkida, his hometown in Adamawa State, while inspecting buildings burnt recently by the insurgents, including his private house, said with renewed commitment by the Federal Government, the end of insurgency in the country was very near.

He told journalists that the recent attacks embarked upon by the sect were a confirmation that they would soon be wiped out by the Nigerian military.

“What you are seeing happening now is a clear confirmation that Boko Haram will soon go into extinction. These attacks are desperate actions to register that they will go into limbo considering the new tactics the military are designing,” he stated.

The NEDC chairman, who donated relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of the attacks, urged them not to be discouraged about the fight against the insurgents, saying they should rather support government with prayers and remain in unity.

He said the people should reject the religious colouration the insurgents were trying to turn their evil activities into by burning churches, noting that it was signs that they were losing the battle against Nigerians.

Also speaking during the inspection, the Managing Director of NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, assured the victims that the commission in collaboration with the Adamawa State government would join hands to ensure that the burnt buildings would rebuilt.

He said the mandate of the commission was to rebuild infrastructures destroyed by the insurgents in the North-east region.

Alkali said the donation of the relief materials was a temporary measure to cushion the hardship of the victims, pointing out that a permanent solution would be designed to end their suffering.

While receiving the relief materials, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri commended the NEDC for its contribution to complement the efforts of the state government to assist the victims.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Reconciliation, Reintegration and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Elijah Tumba, appealed to the Federal Government to beef up more military base in the towns bordering Sambisa Forest, which is hosting the terrorists group.

The chairman of Gombi local government area, Mr. Dimas Chikel, said that over 700 households would benefit from the relief materials, assuring the commission that the committee handling the distribution would be fair and transparent to all the victims.