Babatunde Gbadamosi returns to PDP, eyes 2023 Lagos Guber

A former Lagos State gubernatorial candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has returned to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the last election with a view to standing again in 2023.

Mr Gbadamosi, 52, stood for Lagos State governor in the last elections, coming a distant third behind Governor Babajide Samwoolu and Jimi Agabeje of the PDP. Praised for the energy he brought to the contest with a lot of innovative ideas, Mr Gbadamosi is the owner of Redbricks Homes International and the chairman of Amen Estates in Ibeju Lekki, which he used as a template for developing Lagos State.

A long-time member of the PDP, Mr Gbadamosi decamped in the run-up to the elections and stood as an ADP candidate. However, the ADP lacked the resources of the APC and PDP, so despite his lofty ideas and manifesto, Mr Gbadamosi only got 4,780 votes compared with the 739,445 and 206,141 secured by Mssers Sanwoolu and Agbaje respectively.

Political analysts believe that Mr Gbadamosi is returning to the PDP in the hope that he will become its gubernatorial candidate in 2023 and thus mount a challenge against Governor Sanwoolu. Announcing his decision in his home town of Ikorodu, Mr Gbadamosi was received in his Isele 1 ward by the local PDP acting chairman Abiodun Lawal and his deputy Prince Adekunle Elemuren.

Mr Gbadamosi who attended Lagos State University from 1986 to 1989 but dropped out halfway through his law course, travelled to the UK where among other things, he worked for London Underground. While in the UK, he picked up valuable knowledge about how an urban metro works and during his campaign promised to replicate this in Lagos.