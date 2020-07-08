0 comments

Bala Ciroma Replaces Magu As EFCC Boss

by on July 8, 2020
 

Information reaching Breaking Times indicate that a new Acting Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been appointed to replace Ibrahim Magu, the former embattled anti-corruption Czar.

The new EFCC boss is the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Ball Ciroma.

It would be recalled that Ibrahim Magu’s convoy was intercepted on Monday and the embattled former Acting Chairman of the EFCC was taken away by plain cloth policemen.


Subsequently, the presidency announced his suspension hence the appointment of a new person to head the Commission.

READ  Chidoka Pledges to Raise $30, 000 for Soldiers Killed by Boko Haram
Breaking News


Francis Ezediuno


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 