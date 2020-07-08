Bala Ciroma Replaces Magu As EFCC Boss

Information reaching Breaking Times indicate that a new Acting Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been appointed to replace Ibrahim Magu, the former embattled anti-corruption Czar.

The new EFCC boss is the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Ball Ciroma.

It would be recalled that Ibrahim Magu’s convoy was intercepted on Monday and the embattled former Acting Chairman of the EFCC was taken away by plain cloth policemen.



Subsequently, the presidency announced his suspension hence the appointment of a new person to head the Commission.