Balanced meal means more nutrition

By : Arshad Farooq Butt

For a healthy life, a balanced diet is very essential. A balanced diet means a diet that contains calories, protein, vitamins, nutrients and Minerals. It provides nutrients to the whole body to perform work effectively.

Without a proper and nutritious diet, your body cannot perform work properly. A balanced diet completes all nutritional requirements of the body. Lake of Nutrition causes many diseases such as tiredness, high blood pressure, tooth decay, diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

To fulfill the requirements of nutrition in your body you must take fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, nuts, whole grains and milk. The number of calories tells us about the amount of energy stored in food. These calories are used for thinking, walking, breathing and performing other body functions.

Here are some foods information that provide only calories and a very small amount of nutrition. These foods are known as empty calories. Some empty calories food are:

cookies ice creams pizza fries processed meat doughnuts soda cake

To spend a healthy life, you should avoid empty calories food and always take a balanced meal that is full of nutrition. Your body needs nutrition to keep healthy and fit. Fresh fruits are full of nutrition. Seasonal fruits are fresh and provide more nutrition as compared to imported fruits. Some fruits have high in sugar but this sugar is natural.

Apple, blueberries, bananas, oranges, mango, avocado pineapple, strawberries, olive, cherries, Kiwi, watermelon, peaches, grapefruit and grapes are full of nutrition fruit.

Fresh vegetables have vitamin-mineral and antioxidant properties. Here are some vegetables that are full of nutrition that are:

spinach carrot pumpkin cabbage broccoli cauliflower green beans turnips sweet potatoes

Dairy products also give vital nutrition. Dairy Foods like yogurt, milk and cheese provide a high level of nutrition. So, for a healthy life a balanced meal that is full of nutrition is very essential.