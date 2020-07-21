Ballon d’Or Ceremony Postponed To 2021 Due To #COVID19- France Football

The Organizers of France Football have on Monday announced that the award for the World’s best Male Footballer, Ballon d’ Or will not be awarded due to the complications created by the COVID-19 Virus.
According to them, “This will be the first the award for the best men player of the year will be withheld since Englishman Stanley Matthews won the inaugural edition in 1956”.
“There will be no ceremony for the award this year; and make no mistake, a lot of considerations were given in ascertaining whether there is a slight chance of it continuing. Unfortunately, all conditions that was suppose to make proceed with the ceremony were not met”, he stated.
Continuing, they stated that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was so serious that it put on hold major football leagues and other sports in the World. “It would be unfair if to continue with the award presentation when some footballing leagues like the SeriaA and the French league cancelled early as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus”.
The Editor of the magazine, Pascal Ferre also stated that accessing the players on games played without the presence of the fans is not appropriate and should not be done. “A singular year like this, cannot be treated as an ordinary one”, he added.
Meanwhile, the women’s Ballon d’ Or, awarded in 2018 was also cancelled, the Kepa trophy normally issues to the young best footballer of the year, and likewise the Yashin trophy for the best goalkeeper of the year.
Ferre disclosed that the decision was one that was collectively taken by different stakeholders, described it as one difficult but crucial to take.
France Football further added that the ceremony will be moved to 2021 and hope that it will be a year of positivity for all, they added that they will organize a vote for the all time greatest men’s XI.