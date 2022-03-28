Balochistan Awami party Decides to Support Opposition
BAP has just hold a press conference in which Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Shahbaz Sharif participated.
Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )
Balochistan Awami Party has decided to support opposition in the no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan. BAP has just hold a press conference in which Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman participated.
Also read:
PMLQ Leader Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned
CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Tenders Resignation to Imran Khan
Ch Pervaiz Elahi to be CM Punjab, Shibli Faraz