Balochistan Awami party Decides to Support Opposition

By Arshad Farooq
Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Balochistan Awami Party has decided to support opposition in the no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan. BAP has just hold a press conference in which Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman participated.

