Banditry: 30 killed in Katsina villages

Thirty people were killed on Friday night in two attacks by gunmen at Dankar and Tsauwa villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Gunmen stormed the villages at about 7pm, shooting sporadically and setting houses, vehicles, foodstuff and animals ablaze.

Most of the victims were the elderly and children who could not run during the attacks. The state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, told newsmen during an assessment tour of the incident that 21 people were killed at Tsauwa while 9 were killed at Dankar village.

Eight corpses were brought to Katsina town from Dankar and buried at the Dan Takum cemetery.

The residents fled to neighbouring local governments of Batagarawa and Katsina for refuge.

The District Head of Batsari, Tukur Muazu, described the incident as horrifying, adding that the attack came at about 7pm when the villagers were observing Magrib prayers.

He appealed to the state governor to assist the victims and security operatives to strengthen their activities in the area.

The member representing the area at the state assembly, Jabiru Yusf, said many victims were getting medical help at various hospitals in the state.

The police arrested a man yesterday morning when he was caught trying to sell some animals identified to be among those stolen during the attack.