Banditry: Five Kidnap Victims Rescued In Katsina ﻿

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the police spokesman for Katsina – Gambo Isah, reveals that five kidnap victims have been rescued in the State, along Kankara-Yantumaki highway.

The victims were rescued on Tuesday after both the military and police of Yantumaki responded to a distress call that passengers had been kidnapped.



The joint team are said to have chased and engaged the bandits into a gun duel on June 16. The team were further able to recover five motorcycles abandoned by the hoodlums as investigations continue.

Recall that Katsina residents had on Tuesday taken to the major streets in the state capital, protesting against the renewed bandits attacks resulting in the loss of innocent lives and property in the state.

This action is sequel to a peaceful protest tagged ‘Stop The Bloodshed’, carried out by Katsina residents. The indigenes on Tuesday registered their frustration bearing signs and chanting “Enough of the Reckless Killings” and “Enough of the bloodbath”.

Major streets in the State’s capital were flooded with people protesting the renewed barrage of bandit assaults on life and property.

The protests were powered by a coalition of northern groups in conjunction with six relevant groups including some civil society organisations in the state.

The protests, fueled by welled up anguish, were triggered when a storm of over 200 bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons reportedly killing as many as 50 villagers across eight communities in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.