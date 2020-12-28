Banditry: Niger State Police Apprehends Tungan-Iliya Village Head

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigerian Police Force, Niger State Police Command has arrested the village head of Tungan-Iliya, Mashegu Local Government Area of the state over alleged banditry in the area.

In a statement on Sunday, Niger State Police spokesman, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed that a police team went on a clearance operation of suspected bandits’ hideouts in Tunga-iliya forest following intelligence report received on Dec. 25.

According to him, “The team engaged the suspected bandits in a gun duel and arrested eleven of them while five others were fatally wounded”.

“Among the suspects arrested were the village head of Tunga-iliya and one Summaya Bello who harbours and gives information to bandits”.

The Police spokesperson said, further investigation into the matter is ongoing and that the suspects would be charged in court later.