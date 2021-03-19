Banditry Not Ending Soon, FG Insincere – Wike

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State has predicted that the new wave of banditry plaguing Nigeria will not end anytime soon as the All Progressives Congress, APC, has decided to politicize the issue of National Security.

Wike made this comments while speaking to newsmen at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

In his comments, the Governor recalled that Rivers State experienced issues of insecurity in 2015, he ran to the Federal Government but rather than offering support, the FG dismissed his claims as ‘politics’ out of hatred for the State and desire to see the remain ungovernable.

He said; “They didn’t send special forces to Rivers as they’re sending to other states now. They refused to support me because they didn’t want the State to be governable.

“Crime knows no boundary. It can be you tomorrow. If they have brought out zeal to fight crime, with seriousness, and collaboration irrespective of the party you belong to, a good result will be achieved.

“Banditry will never end since they’ve politicised the issue of security. I told them don’t politicise issues of security. They’re paying the price. Whatever you sow, you will reap. If you sow peace you’ll reap peace, if you sow trouble, trouble will always be with you.”

Wike further slammed the Federal Government’s anti corruption mantra following denials by Security Chiefs over the $1billion Dollar withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account.

“Now, the National Security Adviser says the $1billion Dollar they took from our Excess Crude Account without even paying us our 13 percent derivation is gone.

They said they’ve not seen the weapons.But this one the National Security Adviser is saying that they misquoted him. I tell you, nobody is misquoting anything. We are aware that there was no weapon.

“Even the Chief of Army Staff said he didn’t collect money. So where did the money go ? This is a government fighting corruption and the press is not talking.”

“As regards this country, we are where we are because of you (journalists). In 2014, you were bought over to pull down the government of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“I had told the Trade Union Congress (TUC) the other day, and asked then where are you that you see things in Nigeria getting worse; insecurity, increase in price of everything and you say nothing.

“Now, you’ll not pull down Nigeria again because it is not a minority man that is in power. Where is the voice of the people? Where is the voice of the journalists? Have your mouth be sealed up, dumped and you can’t talk again?

“Is it because you’ve seen power greater than you? When Jonathan was in power, he respected fundamental human rights. He allowed freedom of speech.

“Nobody would be arrested but now, you can’t talk because of fear that you’ll be arrested. That’s the situation we found ourselves. So, when I see journalists these days, I’m just shy. But you owe this country a lot.”