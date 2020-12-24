Bandits Abduct Katsina Passengers In Full Bus

By Adejumo Enock

Gunmen who are suspected to be bandits have reportedly kidnapped a commercial bus carrying passengers in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Katsina Post reported that the incidence was said to have occurred on Tuesday along Shimfida to Gurbin Baure road.

Till the time of the compilation of this report, the number of abducted Passengers is yet to be ascertained.

In the past weeks, Katsina State has recently been under heavy bandits attacks which resulted to killings and kidnapping.