Bandits Aggressively Fighting For Survival Because They Feel Everyone’s Against Them – Sheikh Gumi

Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has advised the Federal Government to adopt the non-kinetic approach in tackling banditry and insecurity in the Northern part of the country.

The Cleric who suggested ways the Federal Government can resolve the challenge of banditry in the North, said the use of kinetic force was responsible for the current insecurity issue in the North.

In an interview with DAILY POST on Wednesday, Gumi said that bandits feel everybody is against them, which makes them vicious and aggressively fighting for survival.

He said, “Honestly speaking, there has to be a synergy of armed forces acting towards tackling insecurity. They should adopt the non-kinetic approach which should be about 80 percent because these people are ordinary Nigerians.

“Government should meet and dialogue with them because they are ready to listen. If the Government can apply the non-kinetic approach, it would have taken care of about 90 percent of the problem. So the 10 percent is where the kinetic comes into play.

Furthermore, “The use of kinetic force is what led to what we are having now. They think it’s an ethnic cleansing where everybody is against them, and they are fighting for survival, very vicious and aggressive”. Gumi said.