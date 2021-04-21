Bandits Ambush Oyo Amotekun Operatives, One Dead

Bandits have attacked Amotekun corps at a farm in Fiditi, Afijio Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State.

It was gathered that one of the corps, 25-year-old Suleiman Quadir was killed during the attack while another, Amo Yisau, was injured.

This medium learnt that the operatives were escorting some workers of a farm outfit to the farm when the Bandits numbering about 11, came out from the bush and shot Suleiman.

Yisau is said to be receiving treatment at the General Hospital Owode, Oyo, presently.

In a statement, the Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayanju, said that the slain Amotekun officer has been buried according to Islamic rites.