Bandits burn 16 family members to death in Kaduna

February 12, 2020
 

Some gunmen reportedly attacked Bakali Village in the Fika District of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 16 members of a family.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the bandits in their large numbers attacked the village.

Giwa LGA is in the northern axis of the state sharing border with Zaria.

As of the time of filing this report, the police in the state had yet to confirm the incident, but a source said when the bandits invaded the village, they (bandits) locked up a family and set their house on fire.

All members of the family who were 16 in number, died.

Details to follow…

