Bandits Dare Buhari, Abduct Several Students In Katsina

By Adejumo Enock

Despite the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari and retinue of security aides, bandits abducted several students at Govt Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

The incident occurred on Friday night, few hours after the President arrived his home town Daura.

The incident which is not only an embarrassment to the President has further confirmed speculation from some quarters that criminals and bandits have become emboldened due the the lame excuses offered by the administration and the lack of political will to bring the security situation in the country the country under control.

More details coming.