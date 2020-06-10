Bandits Don’t Discriminate Between APC And PDP— Tambuwal On Sokoto Security Politics

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has emphasized the need for Nigerians to avoid politicising security issues in the state.

Speaking at the State Advisory Security Council (SASC) meeting held at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Tambuwal reminded Nigerians that the bandits wage war irrespective of political preferences or affiliations, saying “If the bandits attack any community they do not distinguish between PDP and APC members. They attack anybody they meet.”

He went on to describe the ongoing security breach as a serious one, affecting the quality of life of everyone.

“Nothing, including worship is possible if there is insecurity,” he pointed out.

Therefore, he warned that security, health and other development issues should be de-politicised for common good.

Assuring that traditional leaders would continue to play their statutory roles in conflict resolution, The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Saad Abubakar urged indigenes to pray fervently over the situation.

The Sultan noted with concern the increasing rates of insecurity in parts of Sokoto, while lauding security operatives for their efforts in tackling the situation.

Sultan Abubakar revealed that the SASC is a high profile security meeting intended to collate opinions and views from an extensive consultation with stakeholders

“Our position is to inform the security agents about happenings. They in turn will then work to contain the situation.

“All of us should buckle up and take measures that would ensure that this problem is tackled” he urged.

“This isn’t about poverty”, he added. “Relatively, we are better off than many countries. All we need to do is to do what is desirable and proper.”

The Sultan further encouraged Sokoto indigenes to cooperate with security agents on provision of information.

“It is unfortunate that those who should inform security agents about problems in their areas are scared for their lives. But now everyone should be brave and come out with information about the bandits and their activities.”