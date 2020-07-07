Bandits Hit Katsina Community, Kill 15 Farmers

Residents of Yar Gamji village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, have disclosed that at least fifteen farmers were on Monday morning killed by bandits.

The farmers were working on their farmland when the bandits attacked about 10am and killed them, the residents told a national daily.

The bandits reportedly arrived on the farmland on motorcycles and carried out the attack for about one hour.

Distress calls were to security operatives who subsequently mobilized to repel the bandits.

The bandits were reported to have retreated to the forest after a shootout with security operatives.

It was further learnt that residents later retrieved the corpses of the farmers.

SP Gambo Isah, Spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, said “It’s true, fifteen persons were killed in the attack. The bandits numbering over 200 came on motorcycles armed with AK 47 rifles pursuing them (the farmers) even to the forest, shooting and killing them.”

The Spokesman added: “A mop up after revealed the 15 corpses. At present, our people are on ground and I am expecting a detailed report on their confrontation with the bandits.”