Bandits hit Niger community, kidnap pastor, 3 women

Bandits have kidnapped the pastor of Kaduna Baptist Church, Danazunmi, Reverend Genesis Zaka; and three female church members close to Grigori village, in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The kidnapped females names were given as Tabitha Luka, Liatu Nuhu and Rahila Luka.

It was learnt that the pastor and the female church members were kidnapped by the bandits during Sunday service.

PUNCH quoted a source as saying on Wednesday that the bandits contacted the church secretary asking for a N30m ransom.

An official of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Rafi Local Government Area, confirmed the story, saying he had informed the Rafi local government council chairman, the police and the state chairman of CAN about the development.