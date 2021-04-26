Bandits Invade Church In Kaduna, Kill Worshipper, Abduct Five

Suspected bandits, on Sunday invaded a church in Chukun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, killing at least one worshipper.

It was learnt that a medical doctor was said killed in the attack, while five persons were abducted.

TheCable quoted an eyewitness, Jacob Bala, to have said the bandits stormed the church at about 9am on Sunday when church service was going on and opened fire on the worshippers.

Bala said the bandits were “many” and rode on motorcycles while bearing “sophisticated arms.”

According to the eye witness, his uncle, Zakariya Dogonyaro, a staff of the Kaduna ministry of health, was shot dead by the bandits.

Bala added that five other people, including three of his relatives, were abducted by the gunmen.

His words: “Church service was going on when gunmen just came and surrounded the church and started shooting. The came at about 9am. They were many and they were riding on motorcycles. They started shooting indiscriminately as we scampered for safety.

“My uncle, Dr. Zakariya Dogonyaro, was killed instantly. He works with the Kaduna state ministry of health. They shot him and he died on the spot.

“They kidnapped five people, including my late brother’s wife, my step mother, my elder brother’s daughter and two other people.”

In a statement, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed the attack, but said security reports noted that four persons were abducted.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that Chukun has been under siege by bandits and all efforts to secure residents have not yielded the desired result.

On Friday, corpses of three students of Greenfield University, a private institution in Chukun LGA, were found three days after their abduction.

Many students were abducted by Gunmen after killing the security guard at the school on Tuesday night.