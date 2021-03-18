Bandits kidnap Niger Pastor, Demand N60m Ransom

The Pastor in Charge of Shiyona Baptist Church, Reverend Yohanna Gyang Bitrus in Ugwan Saye in Yakila community in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, has allegedly been kidnapped by armed men.

DailyPost reported that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 2pm.

The medium reported that the gunmen arrived in the community and went straight to the cleric’s house and whisked him away to an unknown location.

It quoted a source in the community to have said that the bandits stormed the area in the afternoon, shooting sporadically to create panic among the people.

The gunmen did not enter any other house in the village, but walked directly to the pastor’s house and went away with him, according to the source.

However, in a phone call, another source close to the family, said a few hours after the abduction, the family of Rev. Bitrus has been contacted by the kidnappers and demanding for the sum of N60m as ransom.

“The family is presently confused on what to do and how to raise the N60m to secure the freedom of Pastor Bitrus.”