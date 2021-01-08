Bandits Kidnap Traveller, kill Driver In Ondo

By Onwuka Gerald

A yet to be identified traveller was on Thursday kidnapped along Ise Akoko-isua Akoko road in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, as his driver was shot dead.

At the time this report was filled, how the man was kidnapped is yet to be revealed. However, it was gathered that the deceased body of the driver was found in the car while his boss was dragged into the bush.

It was reported that the case has been filed at the police station in Ikare Akoko. The police have already swung into action, combing the forests for the bandits.

The policemen on getting to the scene, recovered the victim’s vehicle and evacuated the body of the dead driver.

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, the Ikare Akoko Police Area Commander, Razak Rauf, said the police would comb the forest, arrest the bandits and free the victim.