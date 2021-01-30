Bandits Kill 12 In Kaduna Attack On Fulani Settlement

Bandits attacked a Fulani settlement at Na’ikko village in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, leaving no fewer than 12 people dead and houses burnt.

Channels TV reported that most residents whose houses were burnt fled their homes and presently taking refuge at Barkallahu village in the Igabi local government area of the state.

Kaduna state Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs who visited the displaced persons at where they are taking refuge in Barrkalahu, Nura Haruna who lost two of his sons and two brothers to the attack followed the abduction of a man and subsequent killing of his son by suspected kidnappers in a neighbouring community.

According to him, the bandits stormed the village and started shooting sporadically.

Haruna who described the incident as an unwarranted attack on the innocent locals, calls on the Security agencies and Kaduna state government to fish out the perpetrators of the attak and bring them to justice.

In his remark, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home affairs while commiserating with the victims over the killings, however, appeals to them to recourse to the law, and to shun any form of reprisals.

The Commissioner assured them that the government will do everything within its powers to arrest the mastermind of the attack.