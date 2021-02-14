Bandits kill Two NAF Operatives in Kaduna

Bandits on Saturday, killed some Nigerian Air Force(NAF) personnel in an ambush in Kaduna State.

The ambush happened on Saturday, just as the troops of the 271 NAF detachment stopped an ambush set up by a group of more than 100 bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari.

In a statement on Saturday, The NAF spokesman, AVM Ibikunle Daramola stated that the troops gallantly fought their way through the ambush and killed many bandits in the process.

“According to him, some NAF operatives paid the price, while a few others sustained several injuries. He continued that the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.

The statement continued in part that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen as well as civilian staff of the NAF, sympathizes with the families of the fallen heroes and prayed that God grants their soul eternal rest.

“After visiting the injured personnel in the hospital, the CAS urged all NAF personnel to remain firm and continue to work right, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies to destroy all other criminal elements in the country”, The statement concluded.