Bandits Storm Abia State University, Abducts Students

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen have kidnapped a yet to be determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu.

The students were kidnapped when they ran into the bandits who were operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road, Imo State around 7pm – 8pm.

John Okiyi Kalu, the Abia State commissioner of information condemned the incident say the administration of Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State will liase with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

The statement reads in part,

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travelers. Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet to be identified location.”

” We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others. “

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.”

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the State very seriously.”